Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 265,051





Covioronavirus has claimed lives of 265, 051 people globally as of Thursday morning.

So far, 1, 301, 725 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the currently infected 2, 255, 141 patients, 2,206,930 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent, according to Worldometer.

Meanwhile, 48, 211 of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two.

Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,821,917 people globally, the Worldometer data shows.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Meanwhile, the USA has confirmed 74,799 deaths and 1,263,092 cases while Spain reported 25,857 deaths and 253,682 cases till Thursday.

Italy, the worst-hit European country, has recorded 29,684 deaths and 214,457cases.

France, on the other hand, has reported 25,809 deaths and 174,191 cases. In the UK, authorities have reported 30,076 deaths among 201,101 confirmed cases.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

In Bangladesh, the country has so fir confirmed 186 deaths and 11,719 coronavirus case.

















