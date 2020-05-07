Sexagenarian man killed by rivals in Kushtia





A sexagenarian man was killed in an attack by rivals at Charpara in Kumarkhali upazila on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Humayun, 60 of the upazila.

Quoting witnesses, police said UP member Ansar and Dulal Bepari had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area for long.

As a sequel to the enmity, the supporters of UP member Ansar waylaid Humayun, a supporter of Dulal Bepari, while returning home from mosque at night and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him injured, said Mujibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali Police Station.

Later, he was taken to Sadar hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble.

