National Minorities Commission constituted minus Qadianis





Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri Tuesday said the federal cabinet had approved the final constitution of the National Commission for Minorities having no representation of the Qadiani community.





The minister said the cabinet had decided the Commission having representation of all the minorities minus Qadianis.





“The approval of the National Commission for Minorities has also put an end to baseless and fabricated propaganda regarding planned inclusion of Qadianis in the commission,” the minister said in a video message adding that inclusion of Qadianis in the Commission was nothing but a false propaganda.





He said the federal cabinet had approved a summary forwarded by the religious affairs ministry on formation of Commission adding that the previous summary also contained no Qadiani as member of the forum provided for minorities at the national level.





Qadri said Imran Khan was the first prime minister who had been talking about the state of Madina and proposed creation of a forum for Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) at the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It was the prime minister, who had also presented the philosophy of the Holy Prophet (SAW) for the human kind, the minister added.





“ Ministries come and go but we will not compromise on the dignity of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (SAW),” he maintained.





The National Commission for Minorities, headed by Chela Ram Kewlani as Chairman, includes two Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad and Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi as unofficial members.





Other non-official members include Jaipal Chhabria and Vishno Raja Qavi (Hindus), three Christian members Dr. Sarah Safdar, Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw and Albert David, two Sikh members Dr. Mimpal Singh and Saroop Singh, one Parsi member Ms. Roshan Khurshed Bharucha and Dawood Shah as member from Kalash community.





The official (Government) members of Commission include Chairman Council of the Islamic Ideology (CII) and one representative each (not below the rank of BPS-20) from the Ministries of interior, law and justice, human rights and federal education.





Federal Secretary Religious Affairs will be ex-officio member of the Commission. -The News

Leave Your Comments