2 health workers among 9 infected with Covid-19 in Chapainawabganj









Nine people, including two health workers ,were infected with coronavirus in the district, raising the number of such cases here to 11.

Civil Surgeon Dr Zahid Nazrul Chowdhury, said report of 84 people was received from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Wednesday and found nine people infected.

Of those, three people are from Sadar upazila, three from Nachole upazila, two from Bholahat and one from Shibganj upazila of the district, he said.

All of them were sent on home quarantine, he added.

The country has so fir confirmed 186 deaths and 11,719 coronavirus cases.

