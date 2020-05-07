Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh surge to 12,425: DGHS









Bangladesh saw a jump in the coronavirus cases as 706 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours till Thursday, taking the total number of infected people to 12425 .





“But we are yet to receive the death toll report. We will inform about the death toll later through a press release,” said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ,in the daily online health bulletin in the afternoon.





In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 5567 samples, she added.

Covioronavirus has claimed lives of 265, 051 people globally as of Thursday morning.

So far, 1, 301, 725 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the currently infected 2, 255, 141 patients, 2,206,930 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent, according to Worldometer.

Meanwhile, 48, 211 of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two.

Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,821,917 people globally, the Worldometer data shows.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

