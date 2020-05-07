Cabinet meeting held after nearly a month









The Cabinet meeting was held on Thursday after nearly a month with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.





A small group of cabinet members attended the meeting due to coronavirus pandemic.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq attended the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence Ganobhaban.





The previous cabinet meeting was held on April 6 last, also with the participation of a handful of cabinet members due to the COVID-19 crisis.

