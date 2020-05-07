DSE director Minhaz Mannan held under Digital Security Act









Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested Minhaz Mannan Emon, a director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, from the city’s Banani area on Wednesday in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Sub-inspector Jamshedul Alam of Ramna Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case ,said the elite force members handed over Minhaz and another accused in the case Didaul Bhuiya to police in the evening.

Abu Bakar Siddique, Rab deputy assistant director, on April 5 filed a case against eleven people including Minhaz under the Digital Security Act with Ramna Police Station.

Didarul Bhuiya, a member of a ‘Rastra Chinta Songothon’, blogger Asif Mahmud, cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and Mostaque Ahmed are among the accused in the case. Six people including Minhaz , have so far been arrested.

According to the case statement, the arrestees attempted to destabilise the country by posting false and fake information against the government on a Facebook page ‘I am Bangladeshi’ .

Tasnim Khalil, a Sweden expatriate, is the admin of the facebook page which has 2.5 followers.

Police produced the arrestees before a court with a 7-day remand prayer on Thursday morning, said IO Jamshedul Alam.

Leave Your Comments