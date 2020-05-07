TCB to sell onion at Tk 25 per kg from Saturday









State-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling onion at Tk 25 per kg from Saturday, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.





The government took the decision following a rise in onion prices in different markets with the start of Ramadan, the Minister said at a press briefing held at the Secretariat on Thursday.





“There’ll be no crisis of daily essentials, at least in the next four months, as the government has taken necessary preparations. This year, TCB can provide better services as more goods have been stocked compared to the previous year,” he said.





Claiming that the prices of daily essentials are at tolerable level, Tipu said, “Although the price of ginger had gone up, now it has come down as we imported it and is selling at Tk 150 per kg now.”

Amid the ongoing coronavirus situation, dealers are selling goods in trucks at 500 points of the country, he said adding, “We’ve strengthened the monitoring system so that no irregularity can take place in any part of the country and the local administration is monitoring it.”

Besides, four routes—Hilli, Birol, Darshana and Benapole—have been chosen for bringing goods from India through railways, he said.

The authorities have been asked to pay full salaries to garment workers who have joined their work while 65 percent to those who have failed to join,” he said.

