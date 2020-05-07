Coronavirus: Television, online class will continue till May 30









State-run Sangsad TV will continue airing lessons for students of class VI to class X until May 30 as educational institutions will remain shut until then to prevent transmission of coronavirus.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday.





The secretary told UNB that the recorded classes from the 6th grade to tenth grade will be uploaded on two YouTube channels -- Kishore Batayan and Amar Ghar Amar School.

The lessons will also be telecast from social media platform titled ‘Amar Ghare Amar School,’ the notice said adding that college students will be taught over other online medium and information technology to be arranged by respective principals.

Guardians have been directed to ensure that their children stay at home during this closure of education institutions until May 30 for their safety from coronavirus infection.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government announced that all educational institutions in Bangladesh will remain shut until May 30.

Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Directorate issued a notice in this regard.

Bangladesh extended the ongoing general holidays until May 15.

The country has recorded 11,719 coronavirus cases and 187 deaths as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the country reported its highest daily new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with the detection of 790 patients.

Leave Your Comments