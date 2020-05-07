Met office predicts rain, thundershowers in parts of country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind at some places of the country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.





“Rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka and Khulna divisions and the region of Cumilla in 24 hours commencing at 9 am today,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning here.





Weather can remain mainly dry elsewhere over the country during the period, the bulletin added.





Day temperature may rise (1-2) degrees Celsius and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.





The highest temperature yesterday was recorded 33.4 degrees Celsius at Khepupara in Barishal and today’s minimum temperature was 19.6 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur.





Maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 39 millimeters (mm) at Sylhet and Srimangal in Sylhet division.





The sun sets at 6:30 pm today and rises at 5:19 am tomorrow in Dhaka.





