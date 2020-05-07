‘Shops, malls won’t reopen from May 10’





Considering the present situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, shops and malls in Brahmanbaria won’t reopen ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.





Brahmanbaria Chamber of Commerce and Industries came up with the decision at a meeting at the conference room of deputy commissioner’s office on Thursday. DC Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan chaired the meeting.





6th Bengal Regiment Commanding Officer of Cumilla Cantonment Lt Col Ataur Rahman Khan, Police Super Mohammad Anisur Rahman, District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker, Brahmanbaria Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Azizul Haque, Directors Md Shah Alam, Al Mamoon and leaders of different markets and shopping malls were present at the meeting.





In the meeting, Azizul Haque said, “Shops and malls in Brahmanbaria will remain shut in consideration of the present pandemic situation and public health. No market and shop will reopen from May 10 ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.”





DC Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan hailed the decision of Brahmanbaria businessmen to keep markets, malls and shops during the coronavirus pandemic.











