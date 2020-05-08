Diner Sheshe





"Home was never a safe space. I had an alcoholic dad who treated mom like a slave. When mom was pregnant with me no one drove her to the hospital for delivery; Dad was too drunk, so she took a taxi.Everyday, mom's life was a living hell. Dad never spent a minute sober, couldn't hold a job and did horrible things to get money to buy alcohol. He came from a rich family, but he never asked them. Instead, he blackmailed mom into giving him the salary which she got from designing mithai boxes.





When I was 5, I saw him shove a pillow in her face until she gasped for breath. When I was 7, he grabbed my 2-year-old brother, hung him upside down from the balcony and threatened to throw him off the ledge-he stopped only when mum threw her wallet at him. I never knew when dad would have his next outburst. Mom even said, 'I wish I could just die.' But she kept going, for us. We had no money and nowhere to go.





So, mom sold her jewellery and gathered her savings to rent a flat. She'd spend hours on the road selling her mithai boxes just so we could stay at school. Sometimes, she'd skip meals so we didn't go hungry. Still, she never took a rupee from Dad.





It was tough growing up like that. Mom worked day and night to give us a better life-she created new designs and spent all day on the street selling them. Soon things began to look up-orders came in quickly and mom hired another person to help. Within the next couple of years, she grew rapidly; she started her own company and went from working at home to an office with a team of 15. I remember her celebrating by taking us all out to eat at a restaurant for the first time!





Today, we're finally happy. We have a small world of our own; a safe space which I can finally call home. We're free and living life on our terms-all because of mom. When life hit her hard, she fought back even harder and when I grow up, I want to be just like her-a strong woman who knows exactly what she's worth."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments