Drive against soil lifting: 40 dredgers seized in Goalanda

A mobile court in a drive seized 40 dredgers, used for lifting soil or sand illegally, from Majlishpur Char on the bank of the Padma River in Goalanda upazila in the last two days until Thursday.





Rebayet Hayat, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, said a vested quarter is lifting soil from the bank of the Padma river illegally taking the advantage of the lockdown imposed by the local administration due to coronavirus situation in Goalanda upazila. A vast track of crops land caved in due to illegal soil/sand lifting, he said, reports UNB.





After getting complaint from the affected people, a mobile court led by the UNO conducted a drive in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday and seized 40 machines and two lakh meters of pipe from the area. Later, the mobile court destroyed those. Drive against illegal sand lifting will continue , he said.

