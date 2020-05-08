Justin, Hailey open their lives for candid new series





Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are opening up in an intimate series for Facebook Watch in which they discuss their marriage, their problems and their lives together.'The Biebers on Watch' launched on Monday with the first of 12 episodes shot by the couple in and around their Toronto home where they are currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.





The first episode sees the couple taking a boat out onto a lake near where Bieber grew up and talking frankly about the challenges and rewards of being married."There are a lot of things I need to work on. Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn't even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you.







Realized there were blind spots in my life that I didn't realize I had," Bieber told Baldwin.The series is being shot on GoPro cameras, Facebook Watch said.Bieber, 26, and Baldwin, 23, met in their early teens, attended the same church and started dating again seriously about two years ago.





