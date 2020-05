Sara, Kriti join initiative to tackle misinformation

In an attempt to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation, actors Sara Ali Khan, AyushmannKhurrana, KritiSanon, and cricketer Virat Kohli have joined hands for a new initiative called 'Mat Kar Forward.The initiative by short video making platform TikTok urges people to not share any unverified message, picture or video.







The four celebrities have shot a video message in which they are seen asking people to not spread hatred, fear, or misinformation on social media by forwarding data from unverified sources. They are seen sitting and talking about how deadly the virus of misinformation is before talking about the issue individually in the video.





"All of us are responsible for it at some point or the other. All of us have helped this disease spread. But it's time to bring a change, and the change begins with you. #MatKarForward," tweetedKhurrana along with the video. "All of you support us with such fervor when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit? #MatKarForward," tweeted ViratKohli.



