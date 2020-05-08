Amin's 'Ghore Thaki Bhalo Thaki'

Amin Khan



Dhallywood Hero Amin Khan started his career in the nineties. This time, Amin Khan, one of the most multi-characterized heroes of the country's film industries, has arrived with a new dimension to entertain people on the Facebook Live amid the lockdown situation due to coronavirus outbreak in the country as well as the whole world.







For the first time, the country's electronic giant Walton has organized this virtual chat with the country's stars. The title of the program is 'GhoreThakiBhaloThaki'. Regarding the program, the 90's cute boy Amin Khan said, "The old programs are being promoted now. So we took this initiative. We are getting a good response.







We are also getting good response from outside the country." Comedian Abu HenaRony is co-presenting the show with Amin Khan. It is aired Live on Walton's Facebook page at 10 pm. There is a quiz show for the viewers in every episode of the program; and three prizes for quiz winners every day.

