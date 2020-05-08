Sporshia in waiting for 'Manusher Bagan'

Orchita Sporshia



Model-actress Orchita Sporshia's whole world revolves around films. Her released films 'Kathbirali' and 'AbarBoshonto' have been highly acclaimed by the audience. As a result, she said that her interest in films is much greater than before.

The actress is now waiting for the release of her new film. The actress has acted in a film titled 'ManusherBagan' by NurulAlamAtik.





"I'm looking forward to the release of the new film," she said. "But in this lockdown, nothing can be said for sure about the release." Meanwhile, due to the lockdown caused by coronavirus, the shooting of a film of this glamor girl titled 'Nawab LLB' has also stopped.







The shooting was supposed to start from March 26. She will be seen opposite Shakib Khan. It will be directed by AnonnoMamun. Regarding this, the heroine of 'Kathbirali' said, "The shooting of this film was supposed to start from March 26. But that work could not be started because of coronavirus.







The funny thing is I don't have any dance in this movie. The director arranged the story exactly that way. After the lockdown, I will take part in the shooting by adjusting the schedule again. This is my first work with Shakibbhai. I hope I can give something good to the audience." At this time of lockdown, Sporshia is busy with family work.

