IGCC to celebrate Rabindra Jayanti



Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) will celebrate the 159th birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore with a webinar on May 8.





The webinar will go live at 11:30 BST under the title "Tribute to Rabindranath Tagore- A Ray of Hope through Tagore's Philosophy." The webinar can be streamed from Facebook.com/IndiaInBangladesh.





The webinar will include welcome remarks by Riva Ganguly Das, High Commissioner of India, Dhaka. The keynote speakers are Dr. VinaySahasrabuddhe (president, ICCR), Professor FakrulAlam (academician, writer), Professor Dr. VidyutChakrabarty (vice chancellor, ViswaBharati University), Professor Dr. BishwajitGhosh (vice chancellor, Rabindra University Bangladesh) and Professor Dr. RadhaChakravarty (academician and writer).



