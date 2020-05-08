Country's largest corona hospital ready



The construction work of Bangladesh's largest hospital to take care of coronavirus patients has been completed within three weeks in the capital's International Convention City Badhundhara (ICCB).





Health Engineering Department (HED) has done the main work of transforming this infrastructure into a hospital on the land owned by Bashundhara Group.





The largest hospital of the country has been established in four ICCB convention centers and one trade center. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is supposed to inaugurate the hospital through a video conference.





Bashundhara Group has informed that the government can use the hospital as long as it is required. Its construction work was started on 14 April. HED Executive Engineer Masudul Alam told journalists on Thursday that the hospital is now ready for use. Two officials from the Prime Minister's Office visited the hospital on Thursday.







Health Ministry's Additional Secretary Habibur Rahman stated that the hospital will be inaugurated on Saturday (9 May) though it is not yet confirmed who will inaugurate it. It may be added that Bashundhara Group's Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan proposed to the government to build up a coronavirus hospital in ICCB at the beginning of the outbreak of Covid 19 in Bangladesh. The hospital consists of 2013 beds and 71 intensive care units (ICU).

