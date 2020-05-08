Rabindranath Tagore on rural development





With the advent of new global phenomena during the pandemic crisis this year after an unprecedented viral Covid 19 onslaught across the world global economy is now at a dire state and fighting to come back for wheeling the machine up. In Bangladesh, a country based on agricultural economy, this reality becomes more vibrant because rural economy can only save the people right now as because of industrial blockade and trade impasse.





To revisit the very date of Rabindranath Tagore's birthday famously known as 25 Boishakh, I shall remember his contribution to the rural Bengal and also his effort to alleviate sufferings of poor people during British domination. Tagore understands, if the fate of poor people doesn't improve any effort to building up a healthy society would be completely futile.







Rabindranath Tagore, a single light house of Bangalee, is best known for his uncountable creation of literature also registered his name for his unremitting activation for the mankind. From his childhood unlike other social activists Tagore became very much aware of the economic development of undivided India.







A member of a family of landlord in united Bengal, Rabindranath spent most of his time at village with rural people from where he learnt how to reduce poverty and the way to let them free from the trap of misery. Tagore's thought on rural construction develops during the colonial rule because of his frequent visit to Purba Bangla as a part of family job. He had a high sensitivity and self-edification in spite of having bourgeoisies' tradition he inherited.







Rabindranath never think himself a ruler or Zamindar in a true sense as others do. His soul cries for the suffering of destitute and writes poem and essay on their indescribable sorrow and deprivation. When Gandhi advocated of Charka in order to boost up poor economy Tagore proposed alternative economics in reducing human drudgery and poverty. Before that, he writes, "the imposing tower of misery which today rests on the heart of India has its sole foundation in the absence of education."





His economic thought was originated from Raja Rammohan Roy, founder of Brahmaa Samaj, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Prem Chad Lal, Gobinda Ranade, Horace Plunkett, Gavrilo Kojick, H. G. Timbers, Daniel Hamilton, and Leonard K. Elmhirst. In 1920, he wrote about Rammohan Ray, "Rammohan Roy was the first great Indian in our age who had profound faith and large vision to feel in his heart the unity of soul between the East and the West. I follow him, though he is practically neglected by his countrymen."







During his visit to purba Banga he has had an extensive interaction with the people, who are mostly illiterate, superstitious, depressed and socially deprived. His writings on poor-working people have extensively been tracking down pangs of poor. Tagore's articulation has been nicely intervened in his various poem, essay, autobiography and dance drama. Besides, his activation and endeavor surprised all as he approached to take some big projects to fight inequality and deprivation.







He understands that the economy of Bengal is based on agriculture and its main forces are poor workers and pleasant. He believes that colonization has crippled rural economy and foiled morale of mass pleasant. Farmers are in a vicious debt trap, borrowing money from landlord with high interest, health, education and social integrity has been slackened. He also followed that tenant farmers are being deprived by the owners and crops are ultimately grabbed by the rich hoarder. Tagore's idea of rural development comes from his patriotic feelings. He opined that "We have to take village law and order in our hands.







We have to teach, to preserve, to save the sons of the peasants, and will make the development of the agriculture by ourselves." Moreover he stressed the need to give back of their land and confidence so that farmers can understand their own potentiality and vigor. He writes in a poem, "They do their job" (Ora Kaj kore) on February 13 in 1941: "they do their job for ever/ they row the boat/ they put their hand to the plough./ they sow seeds in fields/ and wander at all corners of village and town."







In 1905 Tagore established Agricultural Bank at Patisar where he deposited most of his earnings including his Nobel Prize money and also the earnings received from his performance of songs, dance drama, etc. In 1927 this bank turns into Viswa-Bharati Central Cooperative Bank. He thinks that without technological improvising rural life as well as agriculture would never get the momentum. He used tractors and threshers as advanced technology and sent his son Rathindranath to the Illinois University, USA to pursue higher education in agriculture.





In 1909, he established agricultural farm near Shiladah Kuti Bari acquiring 80-bighas of vested land. Surprisingly, he also established a laboratory of soil test there and used modern equipments to increase the production. Rabindranath experimented with some improvised rice and maize brought from America and Madras respectively. In spite of huge loss in potato cultivation he didn't get disheartened; instead, learning from failure he encouraged farmers to produce more.







He encouraged the farmers to cultivate various types of crops like banana, potato, date palm, fruit trees, pineapple, etc. In 1908, he writes, "Please encourage them to grow in their homestead land, on the boundaries of the fields and wherever possible pineapples, banana, date palm other fruit trees. Good and strong fibers can be obtained from the leaves of pineapple. The fruit is also easily marketable. Tapioca can be grown as hedges and tenants should be taught how to extract food materials from its roots. It would be profitable if they could be inducted to cultivate potatoes. Try again to sow the seeds of the American maize which have been kept in the office".







Around 1922, he established Surul Farm, livestock farming, at Sriniketan. There was also an agricultural research centre where large number of crops and vegetables were grown. Tagore himself sowed Chinese nuts, chilly, rice along with others. Leonard K. Elmhurst was a British economist employed in India advised Tagore to use chemical fertilizer to increase production.





Meanwhile, Tagore visited Russia to understand how they produce crops using technologies and how modern farming is done there. After learning from there he started to produce different types of crops like sugarcane, cauliflower, sayabin, papaw, bit, carrot, cotton, guava, etc.







Between 1928 and 1933, Tagore's initiative of farming and agricultural extension were extremely extolling as he approached to make dairy farm, poultry and goatery. Furthermore, he initiated to establish a "grain bank" to help poor people and poverty-stricken pleasant. To meet up in any emergency and acute food crisis this grain bank would help the poor, he proposed. Interestingly, he started to arrange Katyani mela at Shiladah every year to sell all the agricultural products grown up there.





Rabindranath Tagore was a visionary poet, a far-sighted activist, and a legendary philosopher of East. He was concerned about the people, their health, education, sanitation and gender inequalities. His talent was not only confined in a poetry-box, his literary vision was not only guided by his mesmeric art, his philosophy was not only centered within lyrical intonation; but he had been a champion of all activists.







He wrote for entrainment, wrote for changing society. Rabindranath Tagore's persistent effort to pertain sustainable rural development and eco-ethical human living is very relevant now, as we are struggling to rely on agri-based economy.







(I am indebted to Dr. Debesh Bhowmik of International Institute for Development Studies, Kolkata, for much information.)





The writer is a Professor, Department of Philosophy,

Jagannath University, Dhaka

