The history of Armenians in Dhaka

Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in Old Dhaka





In the 15th and 16th centuries different European countries were desperate to establish their business supremacy. To expand their business the stronger and more adventurous amongst them set out to find new areas of business. More seafaring of them had edges over the others and they set sail for known continents Africa and Asia and also exploring to discover new places for trading (The Americas, North and South.





Though America was unknown to them and actually the Europeans were trying to find alternate route to reach India). Amongst them not every country could do similarly well everywhere. To our subcontinent every European Trading country felt special attraction.





In that age Indian Subcontinent was known as the most wealthy and prosperous region of the world. Surprisingly, one of the main players of that time, the Spaniards did not or rather could not put much emphasis towards India. Perhaps they were more interested in the new continent America and virtually established their supremacy all over South and Central America excepting Brazil and a few other tiny territories.





The following countries were successful in establishing business posts in the different parts and adjacent areas of India: England, France, Portugal, Denmark, Holland. They first used to obtain permission from the concerned rulers of these areas to conduct business and later raised armed forces, mingled in local politics and feud between different rulers and culminating in fighting and conquering territories to establish their own rule. Thus colonialism set its feet in India. Other Asian countries, Africa and America was no exception.







Europe prospered by Industrialization and plundering the wealth of Asia, Africa and America in the name of business by their colonial design and activities. The Danish and Dutch powers in India did not last long. British and French were both competing hard to gain more business but soon the British East India Company started gaining edge over the French. Danes did not fight much and understood that they better withdraw. Dutch East India Company was competing fiercely with the British in the west coast of India but later traded off with them abandoning India and concentrating in Batavia (Indonesia).







The Portuguese, though were the first to arrive could not master much but still continued with their pockets of colonies in Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and business posts and preaching Christianity in Bandel (near Calcutta), Chittagong, Barisal and Dhaka in Eastern Bengal. Similarly the French had also to remain content with their pocket colonies in Pondicherry, Mahe, Karaikal, Chandannagar and also some business posts elsewhere. Slowly and steadily the British East India Company gained supremacy and was in power of whole India and adjacent Ceylone and Burma.







So far we have discussed arrival of Europeans using sea routes to India since 15th Century onwards and though Danes, Dutch, Portuguese, French and British came for trading and business first and establishing colonies to gain free hand in business and plundering later, finally the Danes and Dutch left.







Portuguese and French continued their nominal presence but British East India Company emerged as champion and finally started ruling vitually the whole of India and adjacent countries. Apart from them two other communities arrived India even before them following sea routes. They were the Persis (Zorathustrians) from Iran and Jews from Iran and later from Spain.







They virtually escaped their homeland facing persecution by the rulers but being fine business communities were welcomed and settled in business in Surat and Mumbai (Persis) and Cochin and Calcutta (Jews). They were never adventurous to mingle in politics and never participated in any armed struggle to get possession of any area unlike the Europeans.



I have already done enough beating about the bush before coming to the point. My intention today is to discuss about the presence and contribution of Armenians, another European race in our country, Bangladesh. So far, I have discussed why and how the Europeans of different countries spread all over the world, Indian subcontinent included, coming to my point of the day.







There is a big difference between the Armenians and other Europeans in intentions and approaching the land geographically. Armenia being a land locked nation, Armenians are not sea farers. Also their intention was to earn livelihood by doing business. Here there is a similarity that the Armenians had with the Parsis and Jews as discussed earlier.







In the 15th and 16th centuries Armenia itself was dominated by Persians and the Armenians themselves being hard working business people with fine entrepreneurship found their way to different places in India following land route from Persia (present day Iran). I will name only their business posts in and around our country. As I mentioned earlier they did not have any intention to grab any land and colonialism was not on their agenda.







So, they struck an agreement with British East India Company having right to establish business posts at different places and also to establish prayer houses in any region where their population exceeded 40. The Armenians slowly started to do business and we find their business posts in Calcutta, Dhaka, Patna, Saidabad (near Murshidabad), Chinsurah (now chuchura) and Kashimbazar in British Bengal Presidency.







Gouda (near Maldaha), then Dhaka and finally Murshidabad were the capitals of Bengal. After Job Charnock purchased three villages Kolkata, Gobindapur and Sutanuti on the banks of the Ganges to establish British business post, the township of Kolkata started to grow and prospour under the Brits.







Like all other European powers British East India Company established their armed garrison at Kolkata (Fort Williams) much to the displeasure of Bengal Subedars (virtual rulers) having capital at Murshidabad. But Kolkata slowly prospered and after battle of Palassey in 1757 the British Company sized virtual power of Bengal (consequently Bihar and Oriesa) and the Nawab of Murshidabad became a pawn in their hand. So not only all the business but also the political power too came into their grasp.







Armenians first came to this area in the sixteenth century alongside other Europeans and started their business in Kolkata. Unlike others they did not have any military objectives and concentrated in business and earning a decent livelihood. I have mentioned earlier that they were almost driven out of their land by the Persians.







In those days Persians used to compete with the Ottoman Empire to gain supremacy over Armenia which was just on the border of Europe and Central Asia. Julfa was one of their most prosperous towns and good business people and entrepreneurs lived there. Gaining control of Julfa the Persians wanted these people not to stay and prosper there, because they were afraid that Ottomans could win over Julfa any time again and the wealth may fall in their hand.







So, a twonship named New Julfa was established in Persia near Isfahan and the Armenians form Julfa were made to settle there. Some settled, some others decided to try their luck elsewhere and thus many of them found themselves in different parts of India as it was known to be a land of wealth where you can earn and change your fortune. This slow migration continued for a couple of centuries as the story of success of someone pulled some others to that distant place.







The first Armenians came to Kolkata as I said in the sixteenth century and when they grew in number in 1590 they established a wooden chapel for their prayers. Later it was replaced by the church of Holy Nazareth in 1707. The first tomb of any European found in Bengal is of one rich Armenian lady Rezabibi who expired in 1630 in Kolkata.





In the meantime some other Armenians settled in Chinsurah (now West Bengal town of Chuchura), which was a small Dutch colony then. The Armenians as was discussed earlier were interested only in their own business to change their fate and did not mingle with politics, were having good relationship with the Dutch Governor and were allowed to construct an impressive Armenian Church there in 1695 which functions till date.







The success in business of these Kolkata and Chinsurah Armenians prompted others to come to prosperous Bengal. Many were attracted and more settlements and business posts sprang up in Saidabad (near Murshidabad), Patna, Kassimbazar and Dhaka. They started coming to Dhaka in the 17th century, settled and started gaining prominence in the 18th century. As their numbers grew, first they started with a chapel in Tejgaon area where a Catholic Church was already functioning and Christianity was in place being spread by the Portuguese Catholics.





Though they belonged to another denomination of Christianity, Armenians felt safe there, though their business posts were near Buriganga river. As it was convenient to live near the business houses, they slowly shifted to that area and a whole locality was dominated by them. Some of the houses they built and were occupying are still in existence but mostly in dilapidated condition.





Others have changed hands and have been replaced by new multistoried buildings. But the area still goes by their name and is called Armanitola. Since instead of Tejgaon, Armanitola became their stronghold, they decided to build a proper Church here as per their deed with the British East India Company.







As they were no competitors in power and not much serious competitor in business, the Company had no objection. So, a new church of Holy Resurrection came up in Armanitola. It is an Armenian Apostolic Church. It is an Orthodox church for which land was donated by Agaminus Catachik. Michel Cerkess, Oktovata Setoor Sevorg. Aga Aminus and other rich people amongst the Armenians came forward to fund the construction. In 1781 it was consecrated by Bishop Ephreim. It is a unique piece of Architecture. The design is a mixture of different European School of architecture with a Minar like structure to show respect to the Indian form of the science.







After the construction in the next 50 years the following additions were made to the Church: a) A beautiful clock tower b) A belfry and c) Parsonage. Besides tiles were fitted and electricity was made available. In the beginning of 19th Century Armenians were a thriving community and their Church in Armanitola was worthwhile to visit while in Dhaka. By the way, much later, when Mother Teresa visited Dhaka, her Holiness did stay here in this church.







All Armenians who expired here in Dhaka were earlier burried in Tejgaon old Christian cemetery. But later the graves were here in Armanitola and the campus of the Church holds 350 graves with clearly marked tombstones. The church also has the record of all Armenian births and marriages of that period. The oldest tombstone that we find here is of one Avetis, said to be a businessman who died in 1714.







(To be continued…)



The writer is a history analyst and researcher in culture

Leave Your Comments