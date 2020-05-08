BFF to sit Monday to decide fate of BPL



The executive committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will sit on Monday (May 11) in an emergency meeting to decide the fate of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football which has been postponed for indefinite period due growing COVID-19.







"Yes there will be a BFF executive committee's meeting on Monday to discuss regarding the various issues of the league," BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag told BSS on Thursday.







On April 25 last, the professional Football League Committee (PFLC) in an emergency meeting had reached at a conclusion that the BFF executive committee would take decision regarding the fate of the BPL if require.







In the written statement, the PFLC chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy told that in the meeting the participating club representatives expressed their opinion that the league related issues should be resolve in the BFF executive committee. In the meeting, issues were also included stimulus package for the participating clubs to overcome the economic losses due to COVID-19, arrangement of league without foreign players as well as cancelation of relegation.







Earlier, on March 24, the BFF postponed the Bangladesh Premier League for an indefinite period due to the growing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

