Prosecute relief plunderers through special tribunals: CPB



Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) carried out demonstrations throughout the country on Thursday calling upon the government to prosecute the culprits who are plundering relief goods at this critical time.





CPB leaders urged the government to put these plunderers on trial through a special tribunal. CPB leaders and activists conducted these programs complying with health code and physical distancing. CPB demonstrated in the capital's Shahbagh and Purana Paltan on Thursday. Similar programs were staged in Mirpur, Moghbazar, Kalabagan and some other parts of Dhaka city.





CPB Assistant General Secretary Sazzad Zahir Chandan addressed the demonstration at Shahbagh. Chhatra Union President Mehedi Hasan Nobel, General Secretary Anik Roy spoke at the program too. CPB presidium member Abdullah Qafi Ratan, Comrade Ruhin Hossain Prince, Comrade Professor Dr. Fazlur Rahman, Comrade Anwar Hossain Reza, Comrade Manzur Moin and some other leaders talked at the demonstration in Purana Paltan.





CPB leaders and activists condemned the instances of relief goods mishandling in different places of the country while the nation is fighting against coronavirus. They slammed the authorities concerned for their failure to resist irregularities in distribution of relief items.





CPB leaders said that an evil quarter of bourgeois repressors are depriving farmers of the right price for their agricultural products.





Some industrialists have deducted the salaries of readymade garments (RMG) workers, they added. CPB leaders further said that the government should ensure fair and sufficient supply of relief commodities to the destitute people taking stern actions against the middle men responsible for anomalies.





CPB demonstrations were held in different districts including Chittagong, Khulna, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Bogura, Gaibandha, Brahmanbaria, Jamalpur, Bagherhat, Jessore, Manikganj, Madaripur and so on.





CPB leaders informed that their party has meanwhile initiated several activities to provide humanitarian aid to the poor masses who have been jeopardized by the outbreak of Covid 19.





