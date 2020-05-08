'New well in Nabinagar has 50 BCF gas'



Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (Bapex) has said that the newly discovered well in Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar contains around 50 BCF gas.







Bapex Managing Director Mir Abdul Hannan came up with the information during a virtual press conference with State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday.





On March 4, Bapex announced to extract gas on an experimental basis from the well, which is under the Sreekail Gas Field in Cumilla.





State Minister Nasrul Hamid arranged the virtual press conference to review the progress of the works of Petrobangla and Bapex. Addressing the Bapex officials, the minister said, "Gas exploration activities should increase in a massive way. We want to find new gas wells within six months or one year. Take short-term pragmatic plan. It is necessary to take initiative to extract gas from dry, abandoned old well by using new technology."







Bapex Managing Director said, "The move of appointing new workforce and consultant including drilling engineer is under process. A new gas well was discovered in Nabinagar of Brahmanbaria on March 5. The well has around 50 BCF gas."



Energy and Mineral Resources Division Senior Secretary Anisur Rahman and Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah were also present at the press conference.





Leave Your Comments