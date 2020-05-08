Stock markets to remain closed till 16 May



The management of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) sought permission from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to reopen the stock market on 10 May. However, the regulatory authorities have not permitted DSE to do so. Therefore, the country's stock markets will remain closed till 16 May.





Transactions in stock markets were closed on 26 March due to coronavirus outbreak and have remained closed throughout the ongoing lockdown.







Dhaka Stock Exchange Deputy General Manager Shafiqur Rahman and Chittagong Stock Exchange Senior Business Development Manager Tania Begum said, "The government has extended the general holidays till 16 May. Activities in both stock matkets will remain closed during this period according to the government's decision."







BSEC Executive Director Saifur Rahman said, "No permission has been given to reopen stock markets at this moment." Earlier, the stock exchanges announced the closure of all activities from March 26 to April 4. Afterwards, the closure was extended to May 5.







On Tuesday, the government extended the ongoing closure of all public and private offices up to May 16 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country and encourage people to stay at home.

