Boro paddy procurement begins at Tk 26 kg



The government has begun procurement of paddy directly from farmers at Tk 26 per kg.





Boiled rice is being bought at the rate of Tk 36 and 'Atap rice' at Tk 35 per kg from the millers.





Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder inaugurated the program through a video conference on Thursday afternoon attended by senior officials of Naogaon district administration, district food department officials and mill owners. The minister said more paddy and rice would be procured than the target as there's enough space at government warehouses.





He called upon the farmers and millers to cooperate in this regard.





At the same time, the officials and staff were instructed to expedite the stocks by collecting paddy rice following hygiene rules.





The government will procure eight lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the current Boro season directly from farmers and 11.5 lakh metric tonnes of rice (boiled and non-boiled) from millers. Besides, some 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat will be procured from the local markets in the season.





During the campaign, farmers will be able to go directly to the warehouse and sell paddy and wheat. Millers have contacted the food department to procure rice. The food minister instructed the officials and employees to keep a watchful eye so that the farmers do not face any kind of harassment while giving paddy to the warehouse.







