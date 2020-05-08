Police want to remand Emon, Didar, Kishore, Mustaque



Police want to interrogate Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Director Minhaj Mannan Emon, 'Rashtra- chinta' member Didarul Islam Bhuiyan, Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and businessman Mustaq Ahmed putting them on 7-day remand.





As there were no necessary documents for the hearing of remand petition, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Thursday passed an order to send them to jail. It was said in the order that the date for the remand hearing will be fixed after the court opens.





US Embassy official Xulhaz Mannan, brother of BLI Securities managing director Minhaz Mannan Emon (52), was killed by 'militants' in 2016. Emon was arrested from city's Banani area on Wednesday and handed over to Ramna Police Station.





Didarul Bhuiyan, member of disaster assistance monitoring cell and an organization named 'Rashtrachinta', was also handed over to the same police station. The duo were shown arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).





Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and businessman Mustaq Ahmed, who were arrested earlier, are also accused in the case. Kishore draws political cartoons and businessman Mustaq is active in writing online. RAB-3 DAD Abu Bakar Siddique filed the case against them for publicizing anti-state propaganda on Facebook.



A total of 11 people were made accused in the case. Blogger Asif Mohiuddin and journalist Tasnim Khalil are also accused in the case.







