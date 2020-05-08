

Learning the Holy Quran is the order of Almighty Allah: Every Muslim has to know how to read Holy Quran. He who is a Muslim has to try to learn how to read Holy Quran.





Learning the Holy Quran is so important that, Almighty Allah makes learning Holy Quran mandatory. Almighty Allah addresses: 'Read: In the Name of your Lord who created.' [Sura 'Alaq: 1] Learning Holy Quran cannot be neglected. Ibn Masud Radiallahu Anhu delivers, ordering to learn Holy Quran to the slave of Allah that, 'Learn Holy Quran and read it' [Musannaf Ibn Abi Saibah:].





Learning Quran for prayer: Almighty Allah makes Salat (prayer) mandatory to the believer slaves for five times. Salat cannot be done without reading Quran. It is necessary to learn Quran for Salat too. It is said to Quran that, 'So read of the Quran what is possible for you.' [Sura Al-Muzammil: 20]





Learning Quran for preaching: It is ordered in the Holy Quran to preach Quran. In the light of this order, Rasulullah Sallahu Alaihiwasallam and Sahabies involve themselves to preach Holy Quran. Who does not know how to read Quran, how can he preach Quran? So it is necessary to learn Quran to preach Quran. It is said in the holy Quran, O Messenger, convey what was revealed to you from your Almighty. [Sura Al-Ma'idah: 67]





Learning Quran is the peace of heart: Though earthly satisfaction has appeared in the human life by money and other things, it is possible to get real satisfaction and peace by learning Quran. For this it is said in Quran that, 'Those who believe, and whose hearts find comfort in the remembrance of God. Surely, it is in the remembrance of God that hearts find comfort' [Sura Ar-Ra'd]





Learning Quran for getting guidance: It is possible to find guidance through Quran. For this, we have to learn Quran for getting guidance. It is said in Quran, This Quran guides as to what is most upright; [Sur Bani-Isaryel]





Learning Quran for going Heaven: The supreme desire of a Muslim is going to Heaven. Therefore, we have to learn Quran for going to Heaven. Hadid says, 'Fasting and Quran will recommend for humans like this - fasting will say, oh my Lord, I keep him away from eating and sexual relation on the day.







Therefore, please accept my recommendation regarding him. Likewise, Quran will say, oh my Lord, I keep him away from sleep as he was busy to read me. Therefore, please accept my recommendation regarding him. Rasul Sallahu Alaihiwasallam says, after this, their recommendations will be granted. [MusnadAhmed]





The perfect time of learning Quran is Ramadan. Therefore, we all who do not know how to read Quran or do not know how to read Suras, we have to try to learn how to read Quran. May Allah help us to learn the Quran. Amen.





Leave Your Comments