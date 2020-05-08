Editors' Council expresses anxiety over cases against journalists



Editors' Council (Sampadak Parishad) has expressed deep anxiety over the lawsuits against a cartoonist, a writer and journalists and the subsequent arrests of several of them under the Digital Security Act on unsubstantial grounds.





President Mahfuz Anam and Secretary General Naem Nizam issued a statement to this end on Thursday. The Editors' Council expressed grave concern for putting journalists behind bars for reasons such as "tarnishing image", "spreading rumor" or "criticizing the government".





"Any complaint under Digital Security Act automatically leads to arrests. Recently photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol was handcuffed while being produced in court. Simple criticism of lawmakers, district administrations and people in power are behind most of the recent cases," read the statement.





The council says, it believes it is the duty of media to expose corruption and irregularities and point out the failures of the administration and it is all the more necessary when thousands of crores of taka are being spent by the government to fight the pandemic.





