US provides $22m to BD for fighting COVID-19



The United States has provided over $22million to Bangladesh to help the government's ongoing efforts to prepare and respond to the spread of coronavirus pandemic. "As of today, the total US government contribution for COVID-19 response support to Bangladesh amounts to over $22 million.







This funding builds on more than $1 billion in health assistance provided to Bangladesh over the past 20 years and underscores long-term US commitment to ensuring access to quality, lifesaving health services for all people in Bangladesh," said US Ambassador in Dhaka Earl R Miller on Thursday.







The US Ambassador said this while addressing the virtual lunching ceremony of an online training course for Bangladeshi doctors over COVID-19 at the support of United States Agency for International Development (USAID).





The online course created jointly by the USAID, health ministry and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) provides doctors with useful information on the virus.





The assistance is part of the funding that the US has committed since the outbreak of Covid-19 worldwide to improve public health education, protect healthcare facilities, and increase laboratory, disease-surveillance, and rapid-response capacity in more than 120 countries.





Earl R Miller said the US was one of the first countries in the world to provide funds for Bangladesh's COVID-19 readiness and response efforts.





He said, "Our support in response to COVID-19 reaffirms the United States' long-term commitment to Bangladesh. We will get through this crisis together."





Millar also expressed his tribute to the frontliners of the COVID-19 combat that include health care workers, police, journalists and people who work in grocery stores and pharmacies and other businesses.





"I love how health workers are publicly applauded in many countries. They should be, and so should journalists, everywhere. You deserve our immense gratitude," he said.





Mentioning that press freedom plays an essential role in providing the facts and accurate information needed to keep citizens informed and safe amid the COVID-19 crisis, the US Ambassador said journalists should be free to pursue the truth without fear of censorship, harassment, or arrest as they perform this life- saving service.









