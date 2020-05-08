BNP opposes opening shopping malls, shops



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government is pushing the country towards a serious danger with its failure to enforce social distancing rules.





"Reopening of shops and malls is necessary for small and big traders and who work with them and make clothes. Is it fair to do it in exchange for people's lives? Shouldn't we control it for one more month?" he said.





Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Thursday, he further said, "The government has failed to tackle the situation, and its failure to ensure social distancing has pushed the country towards a dire consequence."





Fakhrul said the government should have strictly enforced the shutdown for a few more days as the number of coronavirus cases continue to grow. "We must give importance to both lives and livelihoods."





He slammed the government for what he said allowing the RMG owners to reopen their factories without ensuring proper safety measures to protect workers from infection of the virus. "The government is exposing its imprudence and callousness with its different steps."





The BNP leader said though the government has announced a stimulus package for the RMG sector, many workers alleged that they still did not get their wages.





He also alleged that the government is not sending adequate relief materials to rural areas to ease the sufferings of people.





Mentioning that coronavirus is a global problem, Fakhrul said the government should review the strategies of the countries like Vietnam and Greece who are successfully containing the virus.





He alleged that the government is not playing a proactive role in tackling the coronavirus and its impact on public life. "The government's presence is visible only on television channels, but they're nowhere,"







Leave Your Comments