BNP giving lip services only: Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged that BNP's policy is to criticize the government.





He accused BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir of making false statements on government's failure in addressing COVID-19 situation.





Obidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the rema-rks at a briefing at his resident on Tuesday.





Criticizing Fakhrul's statement, Quader said all the BNP did was just lip services instead of helping the people. BNP on Monday said the government had been taking 'impudent' decisions having failed to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the country. "The government has completely failed to address the situation. It's taking reckless decisions one after another causing the spread of the virus," alleged Mirza Fakhrul.







