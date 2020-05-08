5,054 nurses recruited to address COVID-19 situation



Health and Family Welfare Ministry today recruited 5,054 nurses to the post of senior staff nurse for posting to COVID-19 dedicated hospitals across the country in a bid to tackle the coronavirus crisis.





The recruited nurses have been asked to join their posted workplaces by May 13, said a press release here. Detailed information regarding the recruitment and posting of the nurses is available on the website of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the release added.





Earlier, on April 30, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) recommended recruiting 2,000 doctors and 5,054 nurses to tackle the coronavirus crisis in the country.

