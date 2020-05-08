97 garment workers infected with coronavirus



As many as 97 readymade garment (RMG) workers from 24 districts and nine industrial belts have been infected with deadly corona virus. Bangladesh Garment Workers' Solidarity (BGWS) revealed the findings on Thursday.





BGWS has alleged that non-effective lockdown and reopening of factories without necessary safety measures are to blame for the rise in coronavirus proliferation. among RMG workers.





According to the findings, the highest number of 26 coronavirus infected workers is from Narayanganj followed by 24 at Savar while 14 at Gazipur, seven at Ashulia, six at Dhaka, each two at Mymenshing and Chattogram and each one at Manikganj and Jeshore. The rest 14 are from other parts of the country.





Of the infected workers, 53 percent are male and 47 percent are women.





Around 50 percent of the infected workers are aged between 25 and 35, 40 percent belong to 18 and 25 years old and the rest 10 percent are over 35 years old.





The report said majority or 52 percent workers' infection was reported since April 26. The highest number and quick spread was recorded within last 12 days especially after garment factories reopened since April 26.





Out of the 97 infected, one is an official while the rest are workers, it said adding the treatment details of some 46 were available.





Out of 46, some 16 are on institutional quarantine while the rest are on home quarantine, it said.





The group expressed fears over successful home quarantine and risk of their family members and neighbors to contamination saying they live in tiny and congested space.





Since April 3, as many as 11 workers including one official died and three were coronavirus positive while the rest died from coronavirus symptoms, it claimed.





The uncertainty over job, termination, factory layoffs, announcement of 65 percent of gross wages in April, reopening of factories had forced them to undergo untold sufferings and they were not able to maintain the health guidelines, they added.





