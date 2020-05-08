Coronavirus: Global deaths surpass 2,70,711









The global death toll from coronavirus has surpassed 270, 711 as of Friday, according to Worldometer.

So far, 1, 343, 054 people have recovered from COVID-19 across the globe.

Of the currently infected 2, 302, 572 patients, 2,253,614 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent.

Meanwhile, 48, 958 of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two.

Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,916,337 people globally, the Worldometer data shows.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Meanwhile, the USA has confirmed 76,928 deaths and 1,292,623 cases while Spain reported 26,070 deaths and 256,855 cases till Friday.

Italy, the worst-hit European country, has recorded 29,958 deaths and 215,858 cases.

France, on the other hand, has reported 25,987 deaths and 174,791 cases. In the UK, authorities have reported 30,615 deaths among 206,715 confirmed cases.

The coronavirus is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

Bangladesh’s confirmed 199 deaths from coronavirus on Thursday as the health authorities reported deaths of 13 more COVID-19 patients in a single day.

The country also reported12,425 confirmed coronavirus patients.

