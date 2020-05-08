2 killed in Thakurgaon road crash









Two people were killed when a truck hit a motorbike on Thakurgaon-Dinajpur road in Birganj upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Shahiduzzaman Sumon, 40 of Alamnagar in Rangpur district and his sister-in-law Suborna, 24 of Nekmarad-Chandanhat village in Ranishankoil upazila.

The accident took place around 7 pm when the truck hit the motorbike carrying the duo while they were going to Ranishankoil upazila, leaving them dead on the spot, said Sub-inspector of Birganj Police Station Nitai Chandra Roy.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue.

