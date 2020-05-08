Published:  12:29 PM, 08 May 2020

2 killed in Thakurgaon road crash

Two people were killed when a truck hit a motorbike on Thakurgaon-Dinajpur road  in Birganj upazila on Thursday night.
 
The deceased were identified as Shahiduzzaman Sumon, 40 of Alamnagar in Rangpur district and his sister-in-law Suborna, 24 of Nekmarad-Chandanhat village in Ranishankoil upazila.
 
The accident took place around 7 pm when the truck hit the motorbike carrying the duo while they were going to Ranishankoil upazila, leaving them dead on the spot, said Sub-inspector of Birganj Police Station Nitai Chandra Roy.
 
On information, police recovered the bodies  and sent those to a local hospital morgue.


