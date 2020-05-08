Asia’s coronavirus death toll passes 10,000: AFP tally









The death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic in Asia passed 10,000 on Thursday, with just under half of the fatalities in China, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1900 GMT.





With a total of 10,001 deaths and 269,025 infections, Asia has a far lower toll than Europe, which has recorded 151,576 deaths, or the United States and Canada with 79,328.





China, which has officially recorded 4,633 deaths, has registered only one new death in the past three weeks, while the next hardest-hit Asian countries are India with 1,783 fatalities and Indonesia with 930. The virus has killed 266,919 people worldwide.





