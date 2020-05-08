Indian students start returning home from today









The Indian government has decided to help their students, stranded in Bangladesh due to restrictions on flight operation, to return to India by special flights.

An Air India flight from Dhaka is scheduled to take them home to Srinagar.





The flight is scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11am.

There are more flights being readied as well, according to Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Bangladesh has so far brought back 2000 citizens from a number of Indian cities who got stuck due to countrywide lockdown there amid coronavirus pandemic.

