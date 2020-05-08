

As part of “Vande Bharat Mission” 170 Indian students leave Dhaka on Friday who were stranded here due to Covid-19 pandemic.



The first flight to Srinagar carried stranded students from various medical colleges in Dhaka.



Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das was present at the airport to see-off the first batch of Indians leaving Bangladesh and interacted with them in the morning.



Wishing the students a safe journey back home, the High Commissioner reiterated India’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens abroad.



The High Commissioner said that she was particularly pleased that the young students would be able to go home before Eid. She advised the students to follow the health protocols after reaching India. The students thanked the High Commission for its efforts towards evacuating them.



According to the Indian high commission, in the first phase, seven flights of Air India will carry Indian nationals to Srinagar on May 8, 12, and 13, Delhi on May 9 and 11), Mumbai on May 10, Chennai on May 14 in a span of a week with each flight carrying approximately 170 passengers.



Indian High Commission was in constant touch with the students and resolved various issues of food, lodging, finance etc in close cooperation with the principals of the medical colleges who have been most generous with their support in this difficult period.



Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commenced the biggest repatriation exercise ever with “Vande Bharat Mission” to bring back stranded Indians abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.



This includes many Indian nationals who had travelled to different countries before the lockdown, on various purposes such as employment, studies/ internships, tourism, business, etc., are stranded abroad.



Apart from the above cases, there are other Indian nationals who need to visit India in medical emergencies or death of a family member.



Vande Bharat Mission is a mammoth logistical exercise that involves integrated approach, meticulous planning, complex coordination and implementation between Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs and the State governments.



The Ministry of External Affairs has deputed nodal officers for most of the states for the evacuation exercise.





