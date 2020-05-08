Distressed people get PM Hasina’s gifts



Poor people, who have been hit hard due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, have got gifts from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Sarail of Brahmanbaria.





Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling party lawmaker reserved for women, distributed the gift items among the affected people on Thursday.





Sheuly Azad MP said, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is always beside the helpless poor people during the pandemic.





She (PM) has relentlessly been working to bring smile to be faces of the affected people.”





“As a representative of the government, I serve you all the time. You should remain aware obeying the health rules,” she further said.





Sheuly Azad MP urged people to pray for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

