20 more people infected with croronavirus in Keraniganj





Twenty more people including two children were infected with coronavirus in the upazila in the last 24 hours till Thursday night.

Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain, Upazila Health and Family Planning officer, said with these, a total of 262 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the upazila, he said.

The family members of the victims were asked to stay in home quarantine for preventing transmission of the deadly virus.

Bangladesh’s confirmed 199 deaths from coronavirus on Thursday as the health authorities reported deaths of 13 more COVID-19 patients in a single day.

The country also reported12,425 confirmed coronavirus patients.

