Praava health recognized among Fast Companys 2020 World Changing Ideas

















Praava Health has been recognized in Fast Companys 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards in the categories of Best World Changing Idea APAC and Developing World Technology.









The healthcare company is committed to raising the bar for healthcare in Bangladesh by combining high-quality health services with cutting-edge technology to create unparalleled patient experiences.









Praavas brick and click service delivery model is the first of its kind, delivering 360-degree care for Bangladeshs urban patients.









Praava Healths Founder, Chairman, & CEO Sylvana Sinha said, "Bangladesh is currently facing a missing middle problem"









"Decades of global development boosted tens of millions of urban Bangladeshis into the middle class. Now they are left without health services to meet their needs and thousands are travelling abroad for daily care" she added.









Praava Health seeks to address many of the systemic problems facing Bangladeshs healthcare system.









The average doctor visit in Bangladesh lasts 48 seconds. Less than 1% of Bangladeshis have health insurance and there are only two internationally accredited lab. There are more than 200,000 unlicensed pharmacies.









This has coalesced into a deep distrust in the healthcare system, driving patients to clinics abroad. This huge expense to newly middle-class familys risks pushing them back into poverty.









Praava is the first health facility to provide this type of outpatient insurance in Bangladesh. They also rethinking how technology can transform a doctor visit and hosts the countrys first fully integrated electronic record system and patient portal app. Patients can book appointments, access medical records, see lab results and review prescriptions anytime, anywhere. Eventually, the app will be equipped to meet all of patients digital health needs, including chatting with doctors, and much more.









More recently, Praava introduced several new telemedicine options and tools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for all patients and the broader community, including free screening calls, video consults with doctors, home sample collection, online pharmacy, a self-assessment tool and a dedicated COVID-19 webpage, among others.

