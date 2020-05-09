Ranikhong Church in Durgapur



Missionary activities are highly seen around the place where the tribal people live. Durgapur Thana accommodates two tribal sect, Hajong and Garo So it is obvious you'll see church/mission at Durgapur Thana On the way to the Bijoypur BDR camp you'll find a church named Ranikhong.





Ranikhong Church was built somewhere around 1910-1915. Initially few people from the village went to the Bishop at Dhaka so that they can have a missionary at their village. But for logistic support and others, the Bishop wasn't able to comply with them.











But he took few initiatives that helped the next Bishop to establish the church successfully there. The church is located over a small hillock beside the river Shomeswari. The place is tranquil and you'd love to enjoy the picturesque view of the river beneath the hillock. Stay there as long as you want, no one going hinder your will there.







How to go





By road approximately 16 km (Netrokona-Mymensingh -39 km, Mymensingh City -3 km and Mymensingh-Dhaka 120 km). Also to travel directly different locations from the main city.From Netrokona, you can take local transports to reach the church.



Eating facilities





As well as you can find many more hotels and restaurant here to stay and eating.





