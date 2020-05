250 poor families get iftar items

A total of 250 poor families have got iftar items at Konikara village under Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.





At the initiative of Konikara Probashi Kalyan Sangstha, iftar items were distributed among the distressed families on Konikara High School premises on Friday morning.





Former student leader and journalist Sohrawrdin Chowdhury, Kamal Hossain, Ripon Mia, Ali Ahmed Member, Manik Member, Siddique Member, Mukta Begum, Hazi Nannu Mia, Hazi Hormuz Ali, Jamal Uddin, Baten Mia, Jahangir Alam,Midon Mia, Ahsan Habib, journalist Khan Jahan Ali Chowdhury and Sumon Bashar were present on the occasion.





Sharifur Rahman, president of Konikara Probashi Kalyan Sangstha and an Italy expatriate, and general secretary Rubel Hossain said such assistance to the affected people during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue.

