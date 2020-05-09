Mehazabien shoots short film on mobile phone







Popular actress Mehazabien Chowdhury has acted in a short film based on the story of quarantine. The name of the movie filmed entirely on a mobile phone is 'Waiting'.







Actor Afran Nisho will be seen opposite her. Although the pair has acted in numerous dramas and telefilms, this is the first time they will team up for a film. Besides directing it, Kajal Arefin Ami also wrote the screenplay.





The story of this film revolves around two people who are introduced on Facebook. After going through many ups and downs, the day the two decide to meet, the whole city is locked down! From here the simple story takes a complex turn. Regarding acting in it, MehazabienChowdhury said, "This is the first time in my career that I have acted in a short film shot on a mobile phone. The work is very difficult, but also quite fun.







All three artists have shot their scenes one by one with their mobile phones. I hope the audience will like the short film." Apart from Nisho and Mehazabien, Ziaul Haque Polash has also acted in it. The 10-minute short film is set to release this week on the Silver Screen YouTube channel.



