'Neelanjana' released on Bongo

Poster of 'Neelanjana'. -Collected



Indian filmmaker OrkaSinha directed Bengali film 'Neelanjana' has been released on Bongo platform on May 1 says a press release. The film is based on the song Neelanjana by popular Indian singer Nachiketa. Kolkata-based actress PriyankaSarker and actor Moinak Bandapaddhay have played main characters in the film.





Priyanka portrays a woman who gets stuck in an official hassle and it brings an unknown storm in her life. Her life turns to a new direction; this seems like the reality that many people are going through due to current lock-down. Bongo has made their entire entertainment library on Bongobd.com free for all users in Bangladesh to help people stay entertained while in self-quarantine and isolation to fight the coronavirus.





The Bongo management team removed all subscription requirements from their platform including for Live TV channels, blockbuster movies, dramas and original web series. There are currently thousands of hours of contents and new contents are being uploaded daily.

