Chirkutt to release 'Alor Gaan'



This time the popular band Chirkut has taken the initiative to release the songs of others. They will release the songs on their official Facebook page subject to special conditions. The only condition is to sing the songs from the roof, veranda or window.





That is, you will sing and it will be released on the official Facebook page of the band Chirkutt.





The exceptional project taken up by the band has been named 'AlorGaan'. The band said that a song with the same title is also being made where the audience will also be added. Singer and lyricist Sharmin Sultana Sumi said, "It's been almost a month now that the idea came to my mind. But the announcement was not made due to busy schedule. Light is very important in our lives. We need it more during home quarantine. That is why we came up with this initiative."





"Every living being needs light," she said. "The open sky is very necessary. For a long time we are spending time in captivity! Now I can't go see the sky if I want to. So I chose window, roof or veranda.







People will stand in this light and sing. Another thing is that we have a lot of talent in remote areas. Through this project they will also get the opportunity and inspiration to do something good. We want to spread the light through Chirkutt's platform."





She said that any old or new song can be sent in video format. These can be sung with your mother, siblings, young children, and loved ones or alone. The video should be sent to this address: [email protected] Sumi added that work on the song titled 'AlorGaan' is underway. It will be completed within this month. Then the video of the song will be released on their YouTube channel.

