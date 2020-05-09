Boishakhi dramas on Eid 'Toy Boy'



Some people like to lead on others. It can be a boy or a girl. They want others to chase after them. Producer ImraulRafat has made a drama with such a story. Its name is 'Toy Boy'.







Actor MishuSabbir is being portrayed her as a toy boy. Actress Tasnia Farin has paired up with him. The two of them have played the central roles here. Although the drama was made for the last Boishakhi festival, it was not aired due to the coronavirus situation. So this Boishakhi drama is coming to the small screen this Eid-ul-Fitr.





Producer Rafat said, "In this romantic drama, TasniaFarin leads on MishuSabbir in many ways. It also contains pranks and obstacles. The drama was made before the country was ravaged by coronavirus.







Originally I made several dramas for Boishakh. It was not released due to the coronavirus situation. Now they are being selected for Eid." He added that the work of the new drama has been completed long ago. It will be broadcast on a private TV in the coming Eid.

