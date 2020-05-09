Omar Sani fan club stands by destitute people



The whole world is shaking with the terror of coronavirus. Many countries are going through a lockdown and so Bangladesh. Bangladesh government has declared shut all government, private offices and courts, there are no people on the streets.





In this ongoing situation, innumerable people are spending their days helplessly with life and livelihood. Superstar Omar Sani's fan club stands by some helpless people.





Recently, the organization distributed Iftar items and food to some needy people in Jinjira, Keraniganj. Food items were distributed under the overall direction of Ruhul Amin Kiran, president of the organization.







A few days ago, Omar Sani's fan club extended a helping hand to the poor people in different parts of the capital.

