Selena to headline new cooking show





Singer Selena Gomez will host and produce a new cooking series for the upcoming streaming platform HBO Max."I've always been very vocal about my love of food.







I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Gomez as saying."I definitely don't have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen," the 27-year-old singer added.





The cooking show will be a 10-episode series, with each episode having Gomez joined remotely by a different master chef.





